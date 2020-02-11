Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 16,495 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sprint by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprint by 153.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sprint’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

