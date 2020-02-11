KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (VOPKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.57. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

VOPKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

