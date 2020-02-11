KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (VOPKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.57. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

VOPKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

About KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $24.20 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $24.20 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 164,842 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 164,842 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 40,450 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 40,450 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 51,364 Shares of Xylem Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 51,364 Shares of Xylem Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report