Franklin Electric (FELE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FELE opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

