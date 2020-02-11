Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (MYTAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

MYTAY opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

