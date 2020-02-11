Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (MYTAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.
MYTAY opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.