Healthequity (HQY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Healthequity has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.46-1.52 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Healthequity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HQY stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

