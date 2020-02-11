TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRTX opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 41.26 and a quick ratio of 41.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.34. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

