Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QUAD opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Quad/Graphics news, COO Thomas J. Frankowski bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QUAD. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Quad/Graphics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

