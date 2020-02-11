Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,165 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,250,496 shares of company stock worth $32,964,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

