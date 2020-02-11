Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NHTC opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

