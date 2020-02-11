Akerna (KERN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Akerna has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $72.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KERN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

