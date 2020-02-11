Crown Crafts (CRWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is set to post its Q3 2020 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Crown Crafts to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

