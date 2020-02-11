Equifax (EFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $154.72 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $105.58 and a 52 week high of $157.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.37. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.27.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

