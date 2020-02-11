Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys 420 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

IEFA opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62.

