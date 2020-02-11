Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,392 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 183.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

