Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,061,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 602,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,582,000 after buying an additional 47,955 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 428,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

