Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

