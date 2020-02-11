CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,508.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,421.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,290.40. The company has a market cap of $1,020.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,508.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

