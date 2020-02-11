CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

T stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

