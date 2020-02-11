CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 3,776.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 965,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,317,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 259,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 575,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. United Microelectronics Corp has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

