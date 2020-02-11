Carderock Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,133.91 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,899.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,814.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

