Cedar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.