Cedar Capital LLC Sells 5,330 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

NYSE CNQ opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.