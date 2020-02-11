Cedar Capital LLC Has $725,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,053 shares of company stock worth $84,242,237 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

