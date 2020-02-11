Cedar Capital LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

