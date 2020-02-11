Cedar Capital LLC Sells 8,498 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $42,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $872,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

GPMT opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.40. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.