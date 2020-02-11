Cedar Capital LLC Sells 15,081 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,081 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vereit by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vereit by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial lowered Vereit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.