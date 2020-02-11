Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,542 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Berry Petroleum worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 86,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Johnson Rice cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

In other news, Director Anne L. Mariucci acquired 13,403 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,120.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $147,696.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary D. Baetz acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 and sold 1,481,871 shares valued at $15,675,892. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

