Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHW opened at $572.28 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $410.35 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $578.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

