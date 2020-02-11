Cedar Capital LLC Buys 100 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.43 and a one year high of $119.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

