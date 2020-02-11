Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 206,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,202,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

