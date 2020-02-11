Cedar Capital LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $204.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.73 and a 200-day moving average of $195.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

