Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,922 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 17.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 16.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 9.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $299.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEI. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

