Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day moving average is $214.81. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upped their target price on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

