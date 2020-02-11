Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,495,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

