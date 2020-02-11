Cedar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.