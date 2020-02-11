Cedar Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

In other news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,350 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,149. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

