Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 63,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

