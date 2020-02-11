Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 11th (AMPH, AMZN, BOO, CHRS, CORT, DBX, EGAN, HIIQ, HSBA, INTU)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 11th:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an outperform rating.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Just Eat (LON:JE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

