Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.07% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DWAS. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $58.52.

