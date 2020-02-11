Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Main Street Capital worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 65.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.77. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

