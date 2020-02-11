Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,486 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

