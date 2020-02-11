Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 770 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $140.75 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $115.47 and a 52-week high of $141.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average is $132.10.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

