Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.85% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 343,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

