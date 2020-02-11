Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 18,885 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $56.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

