Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after buying an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 212,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.