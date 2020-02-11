Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

