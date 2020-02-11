Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $209.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.21. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

