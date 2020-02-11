Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after acquiring an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 179,278 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

