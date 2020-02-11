Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $3,780,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in FedEx by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,323 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

FedEx stock opened at $156.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

