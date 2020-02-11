Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 37,692 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.